Past Pages for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

150 Years Ago

Excellent Workmanship: Edwin A. Davis, designed, executed and put in place a large light that will illuminate the mechanical genius of that worthy artisan and throw much light upon the enterprise of the firm of Wagner and Klein. It may be seen daily, and upon dark nights at the Brewery on King Street. The large lamp is at the corner of the Masonic Hall building. Its value will be appreciated by the Masons, Odd Fellows, Grand Army Republicans, Good Templar and lovers of lager beer.

140 Years Ago

Ormsby House illustrated: "The San Francisco Spirit of the Times" has an illustrated sketch of the original Ormsby House. The cut is the width of the columns of the Spirit Times, being flanked on either side by views of the old house as it stood in early days. There is a very fair picture of Hank Monk in the wood engravings, and accompanying that is a short history of the Ormsby House's rise and the progress of Carson City. Monk's fame as the Jehu who drove Horace Greely's stagecoach mules over the mountains to Placerville is faithfully perpetuated.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Mr. Davidson has hatched a four-legged chicken from an incubator.

Recommended Stories For You

Wells Drury and Miss Emma Bishop will be married in Reno. Miss Bishop is the daughter of Dr. Bishop, superintendent of the insane asylum.

110 Years Ago

Park Program: Pictures — "A Living Armchair," "The Skillful Policeman," "Caught," "A Detective Story," and "Views of London." Songs — "I'll Love You Just the Same," "Dolly Deer," and others. Miss Genevieve Lamb will sing.

70 Years Ago

Radio series: Veterans of Foreign Wars will sponsor a weekly "Our Land Be Bright" series that met outstanding success during 1947. John Nulty of Carson, senior vice commander of the VFW, was informed of the 15-minute program on KOLO radio.

20 Years Ago

VADD: Victims Against Drunk Driving advocate, Athena, stands vigil on Carson Street to educate others on dangers of drinking while driving. When she was 15, she and seven others were involved in a drunken driving accident near Tahoe City. She still carries the scars.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.