Past Pages for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

150 Years Ago

The railroad: There are still six feet of snow on the level in Summit Valley. As soon as trains can run directly through from Sacramento with iron and other material, the road will advance rapidly down the Truckee toward the Humboldt. The company has half a dozen fine locomotives all complete and ready for the road in their machine shop at Sacramento.

Ice cream wagon: A. Abraham will start out with a wagon of ice cream for supplying the public with that refreshment.

140 Years Ago

Chips: Glass ball shooting promises to be a popular shotgun sport. Some of our shotgun sports have recently laid in a supply of glass balls, a trap has been made, and practicing in this fashionable style of shooting will now be introduced.

Flowers: There is a scarcity of flowers in Sacramento for some parties who sent an order. A telegraph came that said no flowers are to be had anywhere in Sacramento because of Memorial Day.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: A crank broke loose from the asylum and started straight for Reno. The poor fellow evidently yearned for congenial companionship.

110 Years Ago

Emporium: Mrs. Abe Cohn left for Lake Tahoe where she will open the branch store of the Emporium, handling fine baskets and Indian wares.

100 Years Ago

Road to Placerville: The auto road from Carson City via Kings Canyon to Placerville is now open. From Carson City to Meyers it is in better condition. Tourists from California are travelling by that route into Carson City daily.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Silver State Market — onions 5 cents a bunch, lettuce 9 cents a head, radishes 5 cents a bunch, carrots 2 bunches for 15 cents. 1607 N. Carson St. Free delivery."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.