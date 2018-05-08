Past Pages for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

150 Years Ago

Hunt's Drug Store: The flowers in the window of the store made a beautiful showing. Cormack will sell them all at auction. Lovers with purses, and indulgent husbands with credit, will do well to be on hand.

140 Years Ago

Nuisance: Private boxes of our theater have been occupied at theatrical representations by soiled doves or women of the town. There is no law to prevent this class of women from attending public places of amusement. We do object to a courtesan occupying one of these boxes with the evident intention of advertising her nefarious business. We trust that the managers will see this thing is not repeated.

130 Years Ago

Horse bite: Edward S. Richardson, from Massachusetts, came to the Pacific Coast in 1849 and was employed by Thomas Trainor at Duckwater. He had his hand bitten by a horse two weeks ago. It commenced swelling and turned black from blood poisoning. He died less than two hours after his arrival at the Eureka County Hospital. The deceased has a son at Placerville, Calif., editor of the El Dorado County Republican. (Sentinel)

110 Years Ago

State's exhibit: Ray Crowell, from Rawhide, will leave for New York where he will have charge of the Nevada exhibit of ores at the international exposition.

70 Years Ago

Birthday party: Mrs. Grant Davis entertained at a party for her son, Michael, on his fourth birthday with a May Pole party. Attending were Andrea Millard, Karen and Dianne Gilbert, Kathy Pozzi, and Sonja and Betty Lou Svensson.

20 Years Ago

Stamp increase: Stamps are going up to 33 cents for letters, cards and other first class mail. Packages will cost more, but vacation postcards will stay at 20 cents.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.