Paulson Carson City’s new city manager

Nancy Paulson is Carson City's new city manager.

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday directed staff to craft a two-year contract for Paulson, who has been serving as the interim city manager since Nick Marano left midyear.

The board spent some time interviewing Paulson for the job and several department heads spoke during public comment in support of her.

"If you have integrity and competence, you have the tools to learn any job," said Supervisor Brad Bonkowski, who said all candidates lack something and Paulson's shortcoming was experience. "I believe you can grow in this position."

Fire Chief Sean Slamon agreed.

"She is very trustworthy, very honest, and a very positive leader. She trusts her department heads, values our input, and she demonstrates the ability to say 'no,'" said Slamon.

Paulson, in response to questions from the supervisors, said her decades-long experience in finance had proven to be a big asset and she was already planning for the next recession as well as working on supporting employees and improving communications citywide.

Prior to becoming interim city manager, Paulson briefly served as deputy city manager after years as the city's chief financial officer.

Paulson's contract will be brought back to the board for approval.

The supervisors also voted to accept the Carson City Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30 after hearing about the year's audit.

In fiscal year 2018, the city's general fund revenues were $76.6 million and its expenses $67.9 million.

The auditor, Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern, found $2.6 million understatement of ambulance receivables and net position due to a miscommunication between the service and finance, a $1.3 million understatement of depreciation due to some start times on deprecation schedules, and a $5.6 million adjustment to net position in the city's pension liability related to an implementation error of a new accounting standard.

"We've had a lot of changes in finance, and this is a great bottom line finding," said Supervisor John Barrette.

The board authorized the purchase of a Type 1 fire engine and tractor drawn aerial apparatus, better known as a ladder truck, for $1.853 million.

The ladder truck will be located in Fire Station 52 on College Parkway, and replaces a 25 year-old truck. The new equipment is being discounted approximately $100,000 because it's being bought through a cooperative purchasing agreement.

Most recently, in April the fire department had to utilize a ladder truck from Douglas County's East Fork Fire District to fight a fire in a Glenbrook Circle house.

The board made few changes to the city's Facade Improvement Program. The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee had recommended limiting the program to commercial properties along the city's improved streets corridors, including downtown Carson and Curry streets.

But, Bonkowski, who with Supervisor Karen Abowd created the program, said that wasn't the original intent of the program.

The board instead voted to amend the program's resolution to define eligible properties as all non-residential properties in redevelopment areas 1 and 2, and to clarify recipients of historic property tax deferments aren't disqualified. The board also added new language requiring painting projects to use at least two trades unless waived by RACC. The goal is to prevent the program from being inundated with requests for simple painting-only projects unless they also include some restoration.

The board also approved a $232,028 contract with K7 Construction Inc. for the Bob Boldrick Theater project to replace the seats, redo the floors, and replace the wall carpet.

The project is coming in under budget so some money allocated for it also was approved to hire a consultant to conduct a study on the 50-year old theater's compliance with the American with Disabilities Act. Additional projects at Parks & Recreation facilities may be funded, too, once the city determines exactly how much money is still available.

A hearing to possibly revoke a Carson City business license was over in short order. The board was scheduled to make a determination about the license for Capital City Liquidators, a South Carson Street business that has been cited repeatedly for violating outdoor storage regulations.

Iris Yowell, deputy district attorney, said she was negotiating with the business to bring it into full compliance within 90 days and, if not, for its owners to relinquish its business license and waive appeal.

John Bartlett, attorney for the business, said Capital City Liquidators plans to liquidate all its inventory and close down.

The board took no action. After 90 days, the issue will return to the board to ensure the business is in compliance with the agreement.