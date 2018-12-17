Pedestrian killed in Douglas County crash

A pedestrian was killed as result of a crash on U.S. 395 northbound near the Cradlebaugh Bridge north of Stephanie Way in Douglas County.

Erica McGann, 49, of Carson City, was killed as a result of the crash.

At about 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 395 northbound near the Cradlebaugh Bridge, north of Stephanie Way in Douglas County.

NHP reported McGann was in the right front passenger side of a black Dodge Ram pickup when she attempted to exit the vehicle while it was in motion. The driver of the Dodge stopped on the outside shoulder of U.S. 395. McGann exited the vehicle and ran across both northbound travel lanes.

McGann, wearing dark clothing, began walking southbound in the northbound left-hand travel lane and was nearly struck by two vehicles. A black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. 395 north of Stephanie Way in the left-hand travel lane. The front of the Suburban struck McGann. The driver of the Suburban applied the brakes and brought the vehicle to a stop in the left turn lane. McGann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking any witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Chris Amadis of the Nevada Highway Patrol at 775-684-7381 or camadis@dps.state.nv.us.