Pedestrian safety project set for South Stewart in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Transportation will soon start installing pedestrian safety beacons at two locations on South Stewart Street.

A spokesman said electronic flashing beacons known as "rectangular rapid flashing beacons," will be installed at the south side of the Little Lane intersection and mid-block between Little Lane and Wright Way.

The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate flashing lights to stop traffic as they cross Stewart Street in the crosswalk there. She said overhead LED lights will be installed to improve visibility in the area. The sidewalk on the north side of the intersection will be moved to the south side with sidewalk ramps added to the crosswalks for accessibility. Much like a traffic signal, some signs will be installed on a mast arm hanging over the travel lanes.

At the crossing near Wright Way, similar changes will be made. In addition, concrete pedestrian refuges will be constructed in the median allowing pedestrians a safety stop halfway across the roadway.

Also as part of the project, NDOT will seal or lightly repave south Carson Street between Little Lane and South Carson Street in a partnership with Carson City.

NDOT's Meg Ragonese said they're now preparing to bid the project.

In addition, she said the department is planning to install similar pedestrian crossing enhancements on U.S. 50 at Silver State Street in the eastern part of that highway.

The improvements are part of the $10 million in highway funds NDOT dedicates to pedestrian safety work each year. Similar projects were completed in Reno on North Virginia Street and on Kietzke Lane during 2017.

She said right now, they are installing pedestrian crossing signals on U.S. 50 at Lakeshore Boulevard in Zephyr Cove.