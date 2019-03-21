Performers sought for Senior Follies in Carson City

Under the Big Top, the 2019 circus-themed production of the Senior Follies, is seeking actors, dancers, singers and stage personnel for its upcoming show July 12-14. Auditions will be held Tuesday, April 2, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive in Carson City.

"We are so excited to extend an invitation to the community to join our show," Toni VanCleave, Follies director, said. "Our circus theme is especially fun for families and children to join in."

VanCleave said no previous theater experience is required.

"Anyone who has ever wanted to try performing in front of a live audience is welcome to come and learn from our experienced cast," she said. "Performing live is such a joy and we are eager to produce a fun, multi-generational experience for our community."

The Follies, which is celebrating its 22nd year in production, is an annual fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels. In addition to performers, VanCleave said the production is also seeking sponsors.

"Sponsor logos and information will be featured in all advertising collateral, news releases and program materials," she said. "The Follies is an opportunity to share Carson City's generosity with our performing arts community and their supporters, as well as the people we serve."

Carson City Meals on Wheels provides meals for nearly 300 homebound seniors daily. Meals on Wheels Carson City will provide more than 90,000 nutritious meals to local seniors this year.

For information on auditions or sponsorships, contact VanCleave at 775-720-0205 or email: newfolliesgal@aol.com.