Persian New Year bash in Carson City to help veterans in need

A celebration of the Persian New Year — complete with traditional activities such as a fire jump — is returning on March 27 to help a nonprofit continue its mission of helping local veterans make a successful transition from military to civilian life.

Filled with food, music and dancing, the second annual Nowruz New Year Celebration Feast will raise money for Veterans Healing Camp, the nonprofit in Silver Springs that helps veterans manage stress, find jobs and live healthy lives. The facility offers veterans a safe place for activities and camaraderie with other veterans.

The annual celebration, to be held in the Casino Fandango's buffet banquet room, is in honor of Nowruz, the ancient Persian New Year that's been celebrated since 1700 B.C. Traditionally, the holiday is marked on the first day of spring at the vernal equinox.

The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. with fun, fellowship and information about the camp. The buffet feast will start at 6 p.m. with all-you-can-eat tri tip beef au jus, curry chicken, saffron rice, berry rice, red potatoes, pizza, traditional bean soup, salad, fruit, cheese plates, dinner rolls, and dessert.

Other treats include healing tea, which can be enjoyed in a special tea tent draped in vibrant colors and filled with fluffy pillows.

The celebration will heat up after dinner with a traditional outdoor fire jump. With bagpipe music by Sean Cummings, the ritual invites attendees to release the negative events from last year and use the energy of the fire to fuel rebirth and new beginnings for 2018.

The celebration will continue with music by Randy Ide and dancing in the banquet room.

There also will be a silent auction featuring donated prizes from local businesses and a door prize drawing.

Tickets for $40 each are available from the Casino Fandango cashier cage or by contacting Shahla Fadaie at 775-781-2394.

To learn more about the camp, go to veteranshealingcamp.org.