Pet photos with Santa to benefit CASI on Saturday

Get a photo of your pet with Santa Claus and help Carson Animal Services Initiative at the same time.

CASI is hosting its annual Picture with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Benson's Feed, 2750 Highway 50.

Bring your favorite furry friend to pose with Santa and receive a 4 x 6-inch photo and digital copy to share. Each photo is $15 and all proceeds go to fund CASI's Critter Fixer program, which helps low-income pet owners pay to have their dogs and cats spayed and neutered.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Benson's Feed.