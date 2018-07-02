Pets of the Homeless sets Carson City open house

This year marks the 10th anniversary for Pets of the Homeless, the only national nonprofit organization focused on feeding and providing care to pets of homeless people.

In celebration of this milestone, Pets of the Homeless will be hosting an open house on July 27, from noon-6 p.m. at its headquarters in Carson City, 400 W. King St.

The open house will also be a celebration of the expansion of the Pets of the Homeless office space, and will be commemorated in the name of The Patricia Sharon Trust, who named Pets of the Homeless in her estate allowing for the expansion to occur.

Since 2008, Pets of the Homeless' donation site members have taken more than 569 tons of pet food and supplies to homeless shelters, food banks and soup kitchens in nearly every state and some in Canada. More than $778,000 has been provided for veterinary emergency care and wellness clinic services to more than 18,000 pets.

As an outreach to the homeless who own pets, Pets of the Homeless uses cash donations to provide veterinary care to pets of the homeless at free wellness clinics as well as emergency veterinary care across the country.

For information about the organization, visit the Pets of the Homeless website. Contact 775-841-7463 or info@petsofthehomeless.org to RSVP for the open house. To donate to the organization, visit http://www.petsofthehomeless.org.