Pinwheels mark effort to stop child abuse in Carson City

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention month, the Legislative Grounds were decorated in silver and blue pinwheels.

The Advocates to End Domestic Violence, Prevent Child Abuse Nevada and Ron Wood Family Resource Center partnered together for Pinwheels for Prevention on Friday. The organizations came together for a presentation and pinwheel planting to symbolize the bright future each child deserves.

More than four dozen community members and dignitaries were in attendance to show their support for child abuse awareness.

"We are fortunate in Carson City to have so many organizations to help with this," said Britanny Baker, parenting coordinator with Advocates. "This isn't just a pretty reminder for a good childhood, it is also a call for action."

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell read a proclamation indicating April to be Child Abuse Prevention month.

"Protecting children is everyone's business," the proclamation read.

Crowell talked about the importance of the community working together to bring awareness to the issue.

"It may be raining outside but we all still showed up today to make the community a better place for our kids," Crowell said.

Choir students from Bordewich-Bray Elementary also performed two songs, both about hope and seeing the good in people.

The main theme of the presentation was about how the community can do their part to help identify and help children of abuse.

"Sometimes it can be overwhelming when you think of how many families there are to help," said Amanda Haboush-Deloye, with Prevent Child Abuse Nevada. "But it's not about saving all of Nevada or even all of Carson City, it's just saying how can I help one family."

Miss Carson City Haley Passione also talked to the audience about the problem with child abuse nationwide.

"Child abuse is an epidemic in America," Passione said. "Three million cases are reported each year and that doesn't count those that don't report."

She said the studies show a large number of adults have experienced child abuse that was never disclosed and child abuse has profound impacts including prison, psychological disorders and a continuation of a cycle of abuse.

"Children are our future so we all have some level of responsibility to identify and report signs of abuse," Passione said. "You never know when reporting child abuse can save a child's life or make a profound impact."