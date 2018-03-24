Pioneer High, Carson Online announce star employees

Anne Frank wrote, "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait for a single moment before starting to improve the world." Two exemplary staff members at Pioneer High School are definitely not wasting any time when it comes to improving the world around them. This month, Cary Jordan was nominated by his colleagues to be PHS' Certified Employee of the Year. Additionally, Shannon Archer was nominated as PHS' Classified Employee of the Year. Colleagues sent their nominations to administration along with letters detailing why these employees deserve to be honored.

Cary Jordan is the counselor at PHS. In his capacity as a school counselor, Jordan has helped many students to be successful. He helped design the new 4×4 block schedule, which increased the number of course offerings and credit earning potential for students in the Carson City School District. Jordan also led the Jump Start program at PHS. This provides students with an opportunity to earn college credits. Jordan's valuable input has been integral to school improvement throughout the year. His professional and caring personality has helped support the mission of PHS.

In addition to the many duties of a school counselor, Jordan supports PHS students in a number of other ways. He has been the student leadership advisor and has helped plan a number of school events. As the leadership advisor, he helped students serve their community by hosting a number of blood drives with the United Blood Services. In an effort to encourage daily attendance, Jordan personally cooked pancakes for students on Friday mornings. He has also helped support school administration by helping out with high-stakes tests, such as the ACT. Jordan has attended several Project Discovery events, worked as PHS Ski Team advisor, and served as the Carson High School Ski Team coach. Moreover, he developed a summer camp plan for a dozen students who participated in a three-day expedition into Desolation Wilderness. Jason Zona, principal at PHS, stated, "Cary Jordan is one of the main reasons why students at PHS feel safe and cared for, and they have learned important life lessons to launch them into the adult world of work, careers, and higher education." The environment at PHS has benefitted greatly from the influence of Jordan.

Shannon Archer is the Carson Online lab assistant for PHS. The online lab is a critical component of the coursework at PHS. Many students at PHS take online classes in addition to their traditional classes in order to recover credits and/or get ahead. Both core classes and electives are offered through the online lab. The successful online program that Archer helped to build has served more than 970 students throughout Carson City School District during the 2017-2018 school year. Keeping all this up and running, while also supporting students as they are working, is no small task. She also manages the Chromebook access for all students on campus.

In addition to the online lab duties, Archer uses a number of other skills to support students at PHS. Archer teaches a sign language class at PHS and teaches as a faculty member at Western Nevada College. This year, Archer helped initiate the campus-wide ACT preparation. Because of her efforts, students were able to practice for the ACT on a weekly basis. Archer has earned an Associate in General Studies with an emphasis in Deaf Studies as well as a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Before starting at PHS in 2015, Archer spent 10 years as a sign language interpreter for Washoe County. She is a native of Northern Nevada and is the mother of two children. She said she did not expect to be chosen as Classified Employee of the Year, but that she is honored her colleagues nominated her. Zona expressed, "We are lucky to have such a talented and caring individual join the Panther team. The ways in which she has helped students are immeasurable."

Indeed, PHS is fortunate to have Ms. Archer as an exemplary member of the staff.

Rebecca Allen is a teacher at Pioneer High School.