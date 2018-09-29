Pioneer High senior shares experience with cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. It's estimated about 1,180 children under the age of 15 will die from cancer in 2018. Startling statistics like this are part of the reason people across the United States observe September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The goal behind Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is to put a spotlight on types of cancer that often affect children, to help raise funds for research, and to help families of children who are diagnosed.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is especially meaningful for Siana Escobosa, a senior at Pioneer High School. On April 12, 2017 Siana was diagnosed with stage 4 B cell lymphoma. A week after that, she started chemotherapy. It was a serious situation, but doctors were hopeful.

Throughout Siana's many hospital stays and visits, her mom was her biggest supporter. She stayed in the hospital with Siana, sleeping on a roll-out bed, and doing work for her job on her laptop. Having her mom there gave Siana hope and a reason to keep fighting.

After almost a year of recovery, Siana was told she was in remission. Siana says this moment was "so awesome that is was unreal." The good news continued when she found out the Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Renown to adopt her wish of going to Hawaii and swimming with sharks. There was a surprise party for Siana at the hospital. Everyone was dressed in Hawaiian garb and hula dancers performed. At the party, it was revealed Siana's wish would come true. Her trip to Hawaii was beautiful. It reminded Siana there's a big world waiting outside of the hospital room, and it also represented a new start for her.

Siana now has a deep appreciation for life and relationships. Her experience reminded her "when you get the chance to live, you shouldn't take it for granted." She has a huge respect for her doctor, Dr. Jacob Zucker, for providing the excellent care that returned her to full health. Siana also thanks her mom for "being my rock and my biggest supporter in everything I do."

On Friday, September 28, Siana shared her experience with her classmates in an effort to help raise more awareness about the impact of childhood cancer. Siana would like to encourage others to visit nvchildrenscancer.org to find out more information and possibly make a donation to help other children.