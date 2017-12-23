Pioneer High students connect with senior citizens

It is difficult to avoid getting caught up in the frenzy of the holiday season. Trying to keep up with all the social engagements, shopping lists, gift-wrapping, baking, and decorating can cause a person to lose sight of the simpler joys of the season. However, Pioneer High School students are making sure that one simple tradition is not entirely overlooked. Students in Mrs. Allen's Yearbook class set some time aside to design handmade Christmas cards.

These cheerful cards will be sent out to area seniors through Meals on Wheels deliveries.

A thoughtfully made Christmas card can help the recipient to feel important, connected, and loved. This practice brings smiles to the faces of both the senders and the recipients.

About the activity, Ceanna F. said, "It was really special to do this for our local seniors because everyone deserves to feel the spirit of the holidays."

This December, in spite of all the holiday hullaballoo, true kindness and caring abound at PHS.

Rebecca Allen is a teacher at Pioneer High School.