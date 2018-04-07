Pioneer High students excel at state leadership conference

On March 19-21, the Pioneer High School chapter participated in the HOSA 2018 State Leadership Conference in Reno. HOSA is an international student organization for future health professionals.

Students participated in a three-day conference that included competitions, symposiums, courtesy corps, and other leadership events.

The medical assisting event included a written exam and random testing on skill sets expected of the modern medical assistant. The health education event challenged students to create and compose a lesson plan, a 32-page document, and perform a six-minute presentation as a team.

The Pioneer chapter exhibited excellence as a team in its preparation for this event, it seized the opportunity to excel, and it was rewarded for its outstanding efforts.

Several PHS students participated in the event, and a number of medals were awarded.

Participants included the following:

Ramon Medrano, Chapter President and Student Presenter, "The Importance of Electronic Health Records" Symposium

Jocelyn Morales, Voting Delegate

Janet Solis-Lara, Voting Delegate

Shayne Beauford, Gold Medalist, Medical Assisting

Savannah Lavey, Participant, Medical Assisting

Jadelynn Skenandore, Participant, Medical Assisting

Melody Stone, Participant, Medical Assisting

Thaniqua Williard, Bronze Medal, Health Education

Gabrielle Mathews, Bronze Medal, Health Education

Monica Reyes, Bronze Medal, Health Education

PHS HOSA TEAM — Gold Team Award for Chapter Participation

Becky Allen and Don Bland are teachers at Pioneer High School.