Pioneer High students recognized in Scholastic Art Awards

Under the tutelage of art teacher Paul Lorion, two Pioneer High School students, Anahi Pacheco and Isaiah Zacarias, have been recognized for their exceptional creative efforts. Pacheco, a junior, earned a Silver Key award and Zacarias, a senior, earned honorable mention in this year's Scholastic Art Awards competition.

The Nevada State Museum presented the Scholastic Art Awards in conjunction with the national program, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards have been supporting the future of creativity since 1923 in an effort to identify gifted young artists and writers. Truman Capote, Sylvia Plath, Michael Sarich, Cindy Sherman, Robert Redford, Andy Warhol and Stephen King are just a few of America's celebrated artists and writers who have been honored by this program in the past.

This year, the panel of judges for Northern Nevada evaluated 2,282 submissions. After the evaluations, exceptional works were awarded Gold Key, Silver Key or honorable mentions. Pacheco's stand-out work demonstrated exceptional ability. Zacarias' accomplished work showed great skill and potential. Out of the recordbreaking number of submissions, 173 pieces were selected for Gold Key awards, 247 pieces were selected for Silver Key awards and 530 pieces were selected to receive an honorable mention.

On March 14, Gold and Silver Key award winners will be honored at a special ceremony hosted by the Nevada State Museum.

Rebecca Allen is an English Teacher/EL designee at Pioneer High School in Carson City.