Pioneer High students tour Tesla Gigafactory

Elon Musk said, "Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up." This lesson was not lost on the Pioneer High School students who toured Tesla's Gigafactory on Nov. 29.

PHS students who are part of the Jobs for America's Graduates program had an opportunity to get a glimpse into the numerous job positions available at the Gigafactory. JAG works very closely with Tesla, and many new graduates are hired because of their affiliation with the JAG program.

PHS students enjoyed learning about clean energy, Tesla cars and design. According to the official website, "Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy through increasingly affordable electric vehicles and energy products." Tesla designs and produces products that can convert sunlight into clean energy. That energy can then be stored in one of their energy storage products like Powerwall and Powerpack.

Austin Nelson, a junior at PHS, found the whole tour very fascinating; however, the robots roaming the factory were a favorite for him. Employees in the factory do the coding for these robots. This inspired Nelson to consider a career in computer coding, and he wants to work for Tesla when he finishes high school.

All of the students seemed to enjoy what Tesla had to offer, both to the world and to their employees.