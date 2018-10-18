Pioneer student receives Paula Cannon Service Award

In Montgomery, Ala., in 1957, Martin Luther King, Jr. said to the audience, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

Volunteering, helping, and serving play important roles in improving the well-being of individuals and their communities. Kaysie Beauford, a sophomore at Pioneer High School, has definitely caught the vision of volunteer work. Because of Beauford's efforts in volunteering, he became the first recipient of the Paula Cannon Service Award.

Cannon, a neighbor and supporter of Pioneer High School, wanted to honor students who are making a difference in their communities through volunteer efforts. Beauford spent many hours volunteering in the lunch room at PHS, serving lunch to other students and cleaning up after. Beauford also volunteered his time setting up and moving equipment for the Earth Day Garden Festival at the Foreman-Roberts House.

Beauford was "excited and happy" about receiving the Paula Cannon Service Award. He said he was especially glad "Pioneer High School students are being recognized for having a positive impact on the community." Beauford continues to volunteer because he knows it helps his community.

Currently, he enjoys putting volunteer hours in at Bulldog PC Repair and Cyber Cafe, fixing computers and appraising items. Beauford said the more people volunteer, the closer our community will become.