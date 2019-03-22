Playground at Carson City park to be demolished

The playground and picnic shelter at Ross Gold Park will be fenced off starting March 25 to undergo demolition as part of the project to rehab the park.

The playground, which is more than 25 years old and doesn't meet current safety guidelines, is being redone to include universally-accessible equipment. Construction starts in April.

The project will be paid for in part by a $261,657 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and $91,664 from the Community Block Development Grant program. Matches for the grant come from the Residential Construction Tax revenue.

For information, contact David Navarro, parks operations superintendent, at 775-283-7346 or email dnavarro@carson.org.