Plenty of Easter events planned

The Easter Bunny has plans to plant candy-filled eggs and other springtime surprises for the enthusiastic delight of Carson City kids, then hop away as swiftly as he arrived. Egg hunters are urged to keep a sharp eye out for the long-eared visitor, who may — or may not — be spotted at the following events:

Thursday

Bob McFadden Plaza, at Third Street and central to the Fox Brewpub, Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar and Bella Fiore Wines, will be filled with Easter activities, starting with crafts and an egg hunt from 2 to 5 p.m. Weather permitting, the 1948 film "Easter Parade," starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland, will start at 6:30. The free event also offers pictures with the Easter Bunny courtesy of Storytime Photography.

Saturday

Western Nevada College's annual Easter Fiesta is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carson City campus' Rotary Plaza. The Association of Latin American Students hosts the annual celebration. This year's event will include an egg scramble at 1 p.m. on the ballfield. Admission is free, but tickets for games will be sold for $1 each with proceeds benefitting student scholarships.

The "Egg-stra Special Express" will be up and running at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 2180 S. Carson St., Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy a ride aboard the 1926 Edwards Motor Car from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Egg hunts will be separated by age group — ages 1-3 will be at 11 a.m. and ages 4 and up will be at 1 p.m. Story time will be at the museum at noon and 2 p.m. Other activities available all day include crafts and coloring and an Easter egg search, offering one egg per child.

Staff at the Lahontan State Recreation Area are planning to hide several thousand eggs filled with candy and prizes at the 23rd annual egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. The free hunt, to be followed by a raffle, usually ends within several minutes. The address is 1971 Fir Ave. in Silver Springs, off Highway 95A. For information, contact Laura Vernon at 775-867-3500, or email lohantansra@gmail.com.

Hundreds of eggs will dot Washoe Lake State Park when the South Valley Volunteer Fire Department hosts its egg hunt and Easter celebration. The Easter Bunny will arrive at noon and the hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. The event will run until 2 p.m., and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The park entrance fee, normally $5 per vehicle, will be waived. The event will be at the group use pavilion, at the second parking lot on the right after passing the park entrance. For information, go to parks.nv.gov/events.

The Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St., is hosting its Eggstravaganza from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The celebration, complete with the Easter bunny, will start with kid-friendly activities at 3 and a free egg hunt at 5 p.m. Families are invited to make an Easter basket before the hunt, take photos with the Easter bunny, and peruse wares from local craft vendors. For information, check the mall's Facebook page, or call 775-671-8150.

The Carson City Aquatic Facility's free underwater Easter egg hunt will offer hundreds of eggs scattered in several pools from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Egg hunts will be separated by age group in several pools. After the hunt, stay for an Easter-themed "Dive-in Movie." The event is open to children ages 0-12, and anyone 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The facility is at 841 N. Roop St.

Sunday

The Carson City Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St., is hosting an Easter buffet of eggs, home style potatoes, chili, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, bacon and sausage from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The made-to-order breakfast costs $8 per person and is open to the public. For information, call 775-822-2177.

Carson City BMX is hosting its opening day for the 2018 season in conjunction with an Easter egg hunt and bunny hop contest at the Edmonds Sports Complex, 1555 Livermore Lane. Registration is from 9 to 10 a.m., and racing will begin shortly thereafter. The Easter festivities will precede the race.

The "Egg-stra Special Express" at the Nevada State Railroad Museum will continue on Sunday. Rides aboard the 1926 Edwards Motor Car will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Egg hunts will be at 11 a.m. for ages 1-3 and 1 p.m. for ages 4 and up. Story time will be at the museum at noon and 2 p.m. Other activities throughout the day include crafts and coloring and an Easter egg search, offering one egg per child.

Easter brunch is being offered at local eateries including The Union, 302 N. Carson St., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Toiyabe Golf Club, 19 Lightning W Ranch Road in Washoe Valley, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St., from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, Duke's Steakhouse, inside the Casino Fandango at 3800 S. Carson St., is hosting an Easter buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.