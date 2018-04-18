Plenty of fast single track in Epic Rides Carson off-road race

The Marlette Flume Trail has been added to the course for the Epic Rides 3rd annual Carson City Off-Road Race.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest and the Spooner Lake State Park Ranger District made the addition possible. Four miles, in length, the Flume will offer views of Lake Tahoe on a fast single track.

The Carson City Off-Road will now start riders on the Ash to Kings Trail on their way out of town, thanks to the support of the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee. Riders will realize a steep descent before hopping on Kings Canyon Road huge views of the Sierra Nevada while climbing to Spooner Lake.

From there, riders will take on the flume trail. After completing that segment, they will ascend just a little further to the Tahoe Rim Trail on their way to Marlette Peak, and then do it the more enjoyable way in reverse as was done during the event's inaugural year.

The course gets even better after riding the Rim Trail to Marlette Peak with double lake views of Marlette and Tahoe, as riders will then descend Sunflower Hill Trail.

All of these trails, plus the trail work put into the Secret Trail by Muscle Powered, make for a significant increase in the amount of overall singletrack in the route.

Recommended Stories For You

As is tradition for Carson City Off-Road participants making their way to the high country, participants start their day with all the climbing front-loaded in the course. This allows for a descent off the Tahoe Rim Trail and continued descending on the Secret Trail, Creek Trail, Deer Run and Postal.

For more information, course maps and registration, visit epicrides.com/events/carson-city-off-road.