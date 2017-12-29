Plenty to do in the region to bring in New Year

Live music, champagne toasts, drawings, giveaways, food specials and a host of other revelry are on tap in Carson City and surrounding areas to welcome the coming year. If you're unsure about how to celebrate, consider the following events:

Carson City

The Carson Nugget is celebrating early with the Free Survival Dice Tournament from 1 to 4 p.m. today and the New Year's Eve Weekend Giveaway at 4, 7 and 10 p.m. The giveaway offers the chance to win $700 at each drawing. The Comedy Club will feature Myles Weber at 8 p.m. today and free live music by Deception in The Loft from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Festivities on Sunday will pick up with coverall Bingo at 2 p.m. More giveaway drawings will be at 4, 7 and 10 p.m. with a $2,000 bonus drawing at 1 a.m. The Comedy Club will host a performance by Mike Betancourt at 8 p.m. Sunday. As for food, $5 pizza specials will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. at Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar. The New Year's Eve Prime Rib Dinner and Party featuring live music by Valentine Rodeo and country line dancing with Cowboy Bob in the Grand Ballroom is from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The price for the party is $14.99 plus tax and $59.99 plus tax for the dinner and party. Other entertainment on Sunday includes live music by Adrenaline from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft and a free champagne toast at midnight on the casino floor. Tickets for the comedy performances and the Denim and Diamonds New Year's Eve Party are at http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com.

Celebrate the new year while raising money for a cause at the New Year's Eve Black Tie Gala to benefit the Carson City Library. The French-themed soirée will offer a buffet, silent auction and plenty of dancing to live music by McClain Mobile Music. The annual bash, hosted by the Friends of the Carson City Library, will be at Plaza Event Center, 211 E. Ninth St. For tickets and information, go to https://squareup.com/store/browsers-corner-book-store.

The chance to take home the trophy of best dressed in 1950s attire is being offered at Max Casino, where live music by Route 66 will help welcome the new year. The party, Rockin' in 2018, will offer a $5,000 cash giveaway and a champagne toast.

Cafe at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St., is treating party goers to live music by Gary Douglas. Instead of at midnight, the event will celebrate the new year at 9 p.m. Party favors will be included. Reservations are required; call 775-882-3353.

Recommended Stories For You

The Casino Fandango will offer live music by the Rebekah Chase Band, a champagne toast and other New Year's Eve revelry starting at 7 p.m.

Crossroads Lounge will be the site of the Black and White New Year's Eve party starting at 7 p.m. The event offers drink specials, finger foods, hats, tiaras and a free champagne toast at midnight. The venue is at 300 E. Winnie Lane.

Living the Good Life's New Year's Eve party will feature dance hits from the Motown band Soul Persuaders. The party costs $75 to attend and the price includes access to entertainment, cocktails, salad, certified Angus New Year steak and lobster, dessert, party favors and a champagne toast. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, call 775-720-5834. The restaurant is at 1480 N. Carson St.

Bodine's Casino is offering four times the points from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and a free champagne toast and party favors at 9 p.m.

A no-cover New Year's Eve party with DJ Howker is planned at Battle Born Social's Sage Lounge, 318 N. Carson St. The 21-and-over party offers a free champagne toast at midnight, wine bottle raffle prizes and drink specials.

Caterpillar's Hookah Lounge will feature several DJs including DJ Scottie, Nit3Vision, Iron E, Eezill and Ultra Violet Riot starting at 8 p.m. The free event is open to anyone 18 and older. The lounge is at 314 S. Carson St.

DJ Bebop will be at The Blue Bull's free celebration from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bar, at 107 E. Telegraph St., will offer a free champagne toast at midnight.

Additionally, look for champagne toasts and other New Year's Eve fun at Jimmy G's Cigar Bar, 301 N. Carson St.; Westside Pour House, 110 W. Telegraph St.; Glen Eagles Restaurant, 3700 N. Carson St.; Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8; Slot World, 3879 E. Highway 50; and the Gold Dust West, 2171 E. William St.

Virginia City

The Bucket of Blood Saloon is hosting the Happy New Year Show featuring the Comstock Cowboys at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a light meal at 7 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. The saloon is at 1 S. C St.

The Whiskey Haulers will play at the Ponderosa Saloon's New Year's Eve Bash that runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. At 106 S. C St., the bar's free party will have a champagne toast at midnight.

A New Year's Eve dinner and dance with Mo'z Motley Blues Band is planned at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 C St. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a buffet of salad, ham, pasta and other fare. The music will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and a champagne toast will take place at midnight. The cost to attend is $50 per person.

The spirit of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. will be invoked at a celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at Piper's Opera House, 12 N. B St. The event, titled "In a New York Minute," will offer music by Jakki Ford, libations and hors d'oeuvres. The cost is $60 per person and $100 per couple. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Virginia City Brewhouse & Taphouse is offering a night of food, fun and friends at 62 N. C St. The party is cover-free and starts with live music at 8 p.m. A champagne toast will be at midnight.

Southbound Train will serenade party goers at the Delta Saloon from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The venue is at 18 S. C St.

Dayton

Food, drinks and live music by the VooDooDogz will highlight Gold Ranch Casino's New Year's Eve celebration. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the casino, 755 Old U.S. Highway 50. Additionally, 75 winners will share in a $3,000 prize.

The Pioneer Crossing Casino is offering both a New Year's Eve buffet and party. The buffet costs $15.99 per person and runs from 4 to 10 p.m. DJ Rob "Steel" Harmon will provide entertainment from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the casino lounge. Attendees also can partake in champagne and get their photo taken by CL Marshall Images. The casino is at 4 Pine Cone Road.

Carson Valley

The Lucky Seven will play hits from recent decades at the Carson Valley Inn's New Year's Eve celebration. The live entertainment will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a champagne toast at midnight.

Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa, will host live music by the Trippin' King Snakes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The annual New Year's Eve Candlelight Labyrinth Walk at Heritage Park Gardens on Ezell Street is designed to "walk out the old year and welcome the new." The event offers the chance to walk the labyrinth, located in the park in Gardnerville, while luminaries light the way. To participate, arrive anytime between 6 and 9 p.m.

Four times the points will be offered from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve at Sharkey's Casino in Gardnerville. Those who attend are invited to partake in a free toast and party favors at 9 p.m.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Legendary Squaw Valley skier Jonny Moseley will be ripping up the mountain this weekend as part of six days of skiing with guests at Squaw and Alpine.

Moseley will be skiing at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows through Dec. 31.

Moseley will be at Alpine Meadows this afternoon and will be back at Squaw on Sunday afternoon. The resort will also have fireworks at 5:30 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday for a New Year's Eve celebration. There will also be live music, family friendly events for New Year's Eve, along with the 14th annual Squaw Valley Prom, which benefits High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money and awareness for athletes who have suffered life-altering injury while participating in winter action sports. Cost is $100 for a couple or $200 for single tickets.

For more information visit SquawAlpine.com.

Northstar California Resort

Northstar will host the first of eight Twilight Snowshoe Tours today. The 2- to 2.5-hour long tour will begin at 5 p.m. at the Cross-Country Ski, Telemark & Snowshoe Center and will take guests through the forest on trails up to The Village at Northstar. The cost for the snowshoe tour is $59 for adults and $41 for children between 10-12 years old. Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

Northstar will host its New Year's Eve Fire & Ice celebration the following day with live music, face painting, and fireworks at 9 p.m. For more information visit NorthstarCalifornia.com.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

With mild temperatures, a larger than expected crowd is expected for New Year's Eve festivities on Sunday night at Stateline. The festivities coincide with the ongoing SnowGlobe 2017 muisc festival this weekend culminating in an all-out bash on New Year's Eve. The SnowGlobe event is featuring ski and snowboard demonstrations and roughly 50 musical artists throughout the weekend.

SnowGlobe is held at the Community Playfields off Al Tahoe Boulevard today from 2-11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. through 1 a.m.

More than a dozen local skiers and snowboarders will drop from an industrial, steel and wood scaffold in the darkness, launch themselves 30 feet in the air, and thrill the crowd for three straight days at the annual festival throughout the weekend. Local and regional professional and amateur athletes will drop from Lake Tahoe's largest man-made feature, hit a 25-foot jump covered in snow, and perform a variety of aerobatic tricks including 540s, 720s, corks and a variation of flips, spins and grabs as they fly more than 40 feet in distance. Special Snowglobe lighting is supposed to enhance the visuals.

For information on the festival visit http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.