Polaris facility on Fernley; another NNDA site in Douglas County

Polaris Industries announced plans last week to build a 475,000-square-foot distribution facility in Fernley that will provide additional distribution capacity, improve delivery speed and customer service and optimize operations.

Groundbreaking on the $46.7 million distribution center will occur later this summer, with completion slated for early second quarter 2019.

According to a press release from Polaris, Fernley provides a strategic location, skilled workforce and strong local and state support for economic development.

Polaris said the 37-acre site offers the company access to its strong dealer and customer base in the West. At full capacity, the site will employ up to 100 people.

"Polaris' Aftermarket, PG&A businesses delivered nearly $2 billion in sales last year and we expect that upward sales trajectory to only continue," said Steve Eastman, president of Aftermarket, PG&A at Polaris. "As we build this multi-brand distribution center, we are incorporating the best of each business to create an optimal facility that will create a competitive advantage for our businesses and help us meet the demands of our dealers and customers for years to come."

The Polaris facility was first announced in May after The Governor's Office of Economic Development approved tax abatements to bring Polaris and other companies — including Axion and Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels — to Northern Nevada.

It will mark Polaris' first distribution center in the Western U.S.

"The city of Fernley welcomes Polaris to the community, who was recently named one of America's best large employers," said Fernley Mayor Roy Edginton. "As a global powersports leader, this opportunity is a great fit to the community, and will provide the residents of Fernley with employment opportunities. Polaris will provide a boost to economic development."

Gov. Brian Sandoval said the facility underscores the state's growing status for logistical operations.

"Strategically located within a one-day drive time to 10 major U.S. cities, the Silver State is within reach of 60 million consumers and five major U.S. ports servicing the Pacific Rim," Sandoval said. "We welcome Polaris to the Nevada family and look forward to its future success."

The Fernley distribution center, the company's first multi-brand distribution center, will eventually serve Polaris, Transamerican Auto Parts and Kolpin customers.

"We welcome Polaris Industries to the Sierra Region," said Robert Hooper, Northern Nevada Development Authority president and CEO. "The company's selection of Fernley for their new distribution facility is a significant addition to the city, Lyon County and Nevada. Fernley is rapidly developing as Northern Nevada's newest logistics hub. It is particularly well-situated for linkages between rail, trucking and warehousing operations."