At least one dead in Carson Valley plane crash

At lest one person has been found dead in the wreckage of a possible plane crash that happened this morning in Douglas County.

At about 11:30 a.m. Douglas County deputies and firefighters from the East Fork Fire Protection District responded to the report of a possible plane crash. Douglas County Communications received two separate reports from persons who thought they saw a plane going down in the vicinity of Hobo Hot Springs, located in the northern portion of Douglas County.

At about 12:20 p.m. deputies and firefighters located the wreckage of a twin engine Piper PA-34 Seneca plane in the Hobo Hot Springs area, located west of U.S. 395 and south of Plymouth Drive.

The wreckage contained at least one person who was dead. The identification of the person is being withheld pending the confirmation of the identity and notification of their next of kin.