Presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Carson City

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be the keynote speaker during the biennial Northern Nevada fundraising event for Battle Born Progress.

The event featuring Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at The Union, 302 N. Carson St. The event will also recognize the work of Northern Nevada's progressive leaders, activists, volunteers, and organizations for their commitment to progressive values.

Those being honored will be Nevada State Sen. Julia Ratti, who will receive the Progressive Leader of the Year Award; Emily Reese, a Northern Nevada activist and organizer, will be posthumously awarded the Progressive Legacy Award; Anjeanette Damon, government watchdog reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal, will be named as the 2019 Progressive Voice of Reason; Denise LÃ³pez will be awarded the Rising Progressive Leader Award. Lopez is the former executive director of the Democratic Party in Washoe County and now the state director at Faith In Action; and the Washoe Education Association will receive the Community Partner of the Year Award.

For tickets visit https://battlebornprogress.org/celebrate-progress-2019-carson/.