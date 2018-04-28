Price increase for single-copy Appeal, Record-Courier

Starting May 1 the single copy price of the daily Nevada Appeal and The Record-Courier will increase to $1 an edition. The Sunday Nevada Appeal will increase to $2.

The increase will only impact single-copy customers.

The increase is necessary because of the rising cost of newsprint. Recently the U.S. government proposed tariffs on newsprint coming from Canada. The increase of newsprint ranges up to 32 percent.

Subscribing is the most cost-effective way of receiving the printed product. To subscribe, call 882-2515.

You also can subscribe and read unlimited access of The Record-Courier at recordcourier.com or the Nevada Appeal at nevadaappeal.com. The Nevada Appeal also has a free app for smart phone or tablet users. It's available for free to download in the App or Google Play stores.