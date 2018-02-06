Public comment asked on historic issues

The state Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is seeking public help in developing a new Comprehensive Statewide Historic Preservation Plan.

A spokesman said the plan will identify goals for federal, state and local governments to accomplish in the next eight years.

SHPO is required to develop a new statewide preservation plan every eight years. SHPO officials say they need public input to better understand the needs and desires of Nevadans on preservation issues and set priorities for the office and its partners in the heritage preservation community.

The current plan expires in December 2019.

The office has posted an online survey that will be available through the end of May. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVSHPOsurvey1.