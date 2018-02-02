Public meetings on Carson City waste management set

The current solid waste management contract (trash and recycle collection services) for Carson City will expire in 2019. The city will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) in the early summer of 2018 seeking competitive proposals for collection services. The city would like to hear public comment as to what services should be included in the RFP. The city has scheduled public meetings to have discussions and collect comments from the public regarding both residential and commercial services. Public meetings will be held on the following dates for both residential and commercial customers to attend and provide comments.

• Wednesday, February 7, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 (commercial)

• Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m. (residential)

• Wednesday, March 7, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 (Commercial/Residential)

Questionnaires will be available at these meetings or a survey can be completed online at http://www.carson.org.

A questionnaire can be emailed to those interested to provide comments by contacting the following email: CarsonCityTrashTalk@sloanvazquez.com.