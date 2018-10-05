PUC warns consumers of deceptive texting solicitation

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is warning consumers about a deceptive text messaging solicitation from a solar company advertising its services in Nevada.

Through its Consumer Complaint Resolution Division, the PUCN has learned consumers are receiving text messages from a solar company that is offering free services related to a program advertising residential solar improvements. The text messages mention the "Public Utility Commission."

The PUCN wants consumers to know the PUCN is not affiliated with any commercial solar companies.

Consumers receiving these text messages may contact the PUCN's Consumer Complaint Resolution Division at 775-684-6101 or 702-486-7210.