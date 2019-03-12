Quenga to head Prison Industries for Nevada Department of Corrections

Bill Quenga, a veteran of 20 years in the Department of Corrections Prison Industries program, has been named deputy director in charge of that program.

He started with corrections 23 years ago as a correctional officer.

As deputy director, he will oversee all programs within Prison Industries including auto, furniture, garment, mattress, metal and print shops as well as dairy and the ranch.

The purpose of Prison Industries is to provide inmates with work skills they can use to get jobs once they're released. Inmates can earn a variety of certificates in construction, welding, silk screening and forklift operation among others.