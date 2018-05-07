RACC wants to help fund Taste, July 4 fireworks

Two major Carson City events may soon get annual support from the city.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee on Monday voted to recommend that the Fourth of July Celebration and Taste of Downtown both be designated signature events that each year receive money from the city's redevelopment special events account.

The Independence Day fireworks display at Mills Park is put on by Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc., and would annually receive $7,500 for half the cost of the event. Advocates to End Domestic Violence (AEDV), which puts on Taste of Downtown, would get $6,500.

Both organizations have had to apply each year and the city's support has fluctuated over the years.

Both Susan Haas, RSVP's executive director and CEO, and Lisa Lee, AEDV's executive director, said it would help to be certain of the city's backing.

RACC's recommendation to fund both events will go to the Redevelopment Authority for approval.

Recommended Stories For You

RACC turned down a request for $1,500 for a new event, the Nevada Commission on Women Recognition Event.

The event, scheduled during the next legislative session and tentatively planned to be held at the Governor's Mansion, is to recognize women and organizations making a contribution to the state.

But the event differs from the big, outdoor events that usually get funding, and RACC member Ronni Hannaman said she was concerned it would invite applications from other commissions and committees looking for a way to help pay for their legislative events.

"It opens a Pandora box," said Hannaman.

RACC also voted to recommend a $5,000 expenditure on new lights for McFadden Plaza.

The decorative lights there now were donated by the Fox Brewpub, when it was Firkin & Fox.

If approved, the incandescent lights will be replaced with LED lights, which use less electricity, last longer, and require less maintenance.