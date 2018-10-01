Rain for Carson City (maybe)

They're saying there's a chance.

A chance of rain, that is, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting early Tuesday and continuing through Thursday afternoon, a chance of rain is included in the forecast for Carson City.

That "chance," at its greatest, is a "50 percent chance of showers" on Wednesday, "with thunderstorms also possible after noon."

So … officially … they're saying there's a chance.

Here's the detailed forecast from the NWS:

Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.