Rally Route 50 West to finish in Carson City

Downtown Carson City is the finish line for "Rally Route 50 West," a cross-country automobile race in July organized by Rally North America.

More than 70 cars and more than 150 people from 31 states and three Canadian provinces will participate in the four-day journey westward across U.S. Highway 50, part of a 1,200-mile scavenger hunt that begins in Pueblo, Colorado, on July 9 and ends July 12 in Carson City.

An awards ceremony July 12 will highlight the official finish at The Fox Brew Pub and Bob McFadden Plaza from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

"Rally North America would like to thank James Salanoa, events manager of Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority. He was extremely helpful in bringing this event to Carson City and assisting with lodging in the area," Rally North America Volunteer Operations Manager Tony Intrieri said. "We would also like to thank Mayor (Bob) Crowell for taking time out of his day to welcome our group to the Carson City area at our awards ceremony."

The "Rally Route 50 West" automotive scavenger hunt across "The Loneliest Road in America" features 72 teams of two or more people, two racing venues, and more than 25 stops at historical and scenic locations across U.S. Highway 50.

Teams will search for secret check points and unique items found along the route West from Pueblo through Grand Junction, Colorado, Salina, Utah, and Ely before the finish in Carson City.

This year's race is a charitable fundraiser for Concerns of Police Survivors, a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organized in 1984 for survivors of fallen police officers killed in the line of duty. With more than 50 local chapters nationwide, COPS is made up of more than 47,000 survivor members. They include spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and affected co-workers.

Rally North America has raised more than $850,000 for chosen charities since 2009.

Visit http://www.RallyNorthAmerica.com for information about Rally North America. Visit http://www.nationalcops.org to learn more about COPS.