Rattlesnakes sightings being reported

Don’t administer any pain medications or antihistamines, unless instructed by a doctor or EMT.

Don’t run or carry unnecessary items as you go for help, to avoid elevating your pulse rate.

Don’t use your mouth to extract venom. Sucking out the venom is no longer a recommended practice, and wastes valuable time (commercial venom extractors like the Sawyer snake-bite kit may be somewhat helpful if used properly, but should not be relied on. The important thing is to get to a hospital as quickly as possible).

Don’t elevate the bitten area (this will increase the flow of venom to other tissues).

What not to do in the event of a snakebite

Identify or photograph the snake only if it remains visible from a safe distance.

Watch the victim for signs of shock. Treat if necessary by lying flat with feet elevated and cover with warm clothes or blanket.

Loosen or remove any restrictive clothing or jewelry (e.g. shoes, watch) from the area near the bite.

Get to a hospital or doctor as soon as possible (have someone else drive).

What to do in the event of a snakebite

There have been numerous reports of rattle snake sightings while hiking recently. Here are some tips:

The following story ran in 2016 in the Nevada Appeal:

With the weather warming up, residents can start to expect to see snakes coming out of their dens.

Several snake sightings were reported last week near Prison Hill, Ash Canyon and Jacks Valley, and Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Chris Healy said this isn't uncommon with this type of year.

"They are starting to emerge from their dens and people will be outdoors with the weather warming up," Healy said. "The snakes are still lethargic at this time because they are still trying to warm up."

Nevada is home to five rattlesnake species that are dangerous to humans and pets; the Sidewinder, Mohave, Speckled, Western Diamondback and Great Basin rattlesnakes. These snakes can range from 1.5- to 4-feet long. Signs of a venomous rattlesnake include: broad triangular shaped heads, a thick body and a rattle at the end of their tail, according to Healy. However, the only exception is a juvenile who has not shed enough skin to develop a rattle yet.

Recommended Stories For You

Hikers and pet owners need to be highly aware when taking animals into rock piles or bushy areas. Healy said anyone hiking in the backcountry or urban interfaces should wear calf high boots and loose fitting pants; be cautious where your pets are; and to avoid putting hands in or under anything where you can't see, such as lifting up rocks or loose boards, as those are common areas snakes seek shelter. Hikers should also carry a walking stick for rustling brush, don't walk into high brush or other area if you can't clearly see the ground, and don't walk quietly as it's better to make sure the snakes sense you as they have more fear of you and flee.

Another common hiding ground for snakes are inside doorsteps or on top of logs or climbing rocks.

In the early months of summer, snakes will be seeking the sun to warm up, however once the days get too hot, they will seek shade during the day and be active mostly in the early morning or evening.

"People have the bad habit of turning over rocks or boards and we have the rule, don't put your hand where you can't see it," Healy said. "If a pet gets bit, if they don't die, it can rack up the vet bills."

Though it's uncommon, snakebites do occur for humans and pets and it's best to stay calm if a bite occurs. For adults, the most serious effect is local tissue damage, which is treatable, however, for children because they are smaller they are in more danger if bitten. The most important thing to do is get to a doctor as soon as possible, while still staying calm. Frantic driving places the victim at greater risk for an accident and increased heart rate.

Healy said they also have a lot of problems with people killing nonvenomous snakes such as a gopher or racer snake.

"You just have to leave snakes alone," Healy said. "Not all snakes are rattlesnakes."

There are also avoidance training for dogs, so they don't try to approach a snake either, and can possibly alert you to any danger as well. The German Shorthair Pointer Club and Get Rattled are two Reno based organizations who hold trainings for dogs. For information on the German Shorthair Pointer Club visit GSPCofReno.com or for information on Get Rattled visit getrattled.org.