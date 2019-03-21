Ray Hagar to speak at Carson City Democrats’ lunch

Ray Hagar of Nevada NewsMakers will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. The long-time political reporter at the Reno Gazette Journal, Hagar retired in 2015 after a 38-year career of full-time journalism, but has continued his 15-year association with Sam Shad co-hosting Nevada NewsMakers on television.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help to defer recurring expenses at Carson City's Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. All are welcome.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.