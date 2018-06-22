RE/MAX hot air balloon rides at Airport Open House

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates is sponsoring hot air balloon rides at the Carson City Airport Open House and Fly In on Saturday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. depending on wind conditions.

This is the eighth year RE/MAX has sponsored the event, and they anticipate 80 to 90 rides, if past years are any indication.

Everyone interested in a tethered hot air balloon ride is asked to make a $5 donation to the Children's Miracle Network, which is in Renown Medical Center Hospital. Renown Children's Hospital has benefited from CMNH for more than 25 years. Since 1985, more than $12.7 million has been raised, which funded more than 300 pieces of equipment for Renown Children's Hospital. Every year, Remax Realty Affiliates Hot Air Balloon Rides help raise money for much-needed equipment and facility remodeling projects. As always, all funds stay within the local community so children of all ages can get quality healthcare close to home.

"We're very excited to, once again, sponsor this great event and help out such a deserving organization," said Stephen Lincoln, event organizer and 26-year RE/MAX agent. "This is a great opportunity for young and old alike to take a ride in the hot air balloon so come early to be sure to get a ride, as we'll have to take it down if the wind comes up."

For information, call 775-885-2200 or visit http://www.realyaffiliatescarson.com.