Reception to honor photographer Tanja Musselman as Carson City Art Gallery’s Artist of the Month

Tanja Musselman has been taking photographs since she was about 10, excelling during her time at Carson High School.

During the past few years, she has come back to her favored roots and photographs anything that pleases her eye, both visually and spiritually.

"My favorite genre is candid portraiture, but there's nothing better than a landscape that speaks with shadows and light, a bird in flight or the stillness of an old dilapidated house. I love to go it alone and let the wind lead me to my next discovery; and getting down in the dirt to capture the veins on a leaf or a frog's eye in a pond is where you will most likely find me," Musselman said.

Art by the native Nevadan has been featured at Carson City Art Gallery & Pottery since it opened about a year and a half ago, and now she's its spotlighted Artist of the Month.

"I'm truly fortunate to have some of the best mentors who continually challenge and teach me how to improve my work. I'm a very happy person with a life full of joy and I'm proud of what I have accomplished," Musselman said.

The gallery, at 110 S. Curry St., is hosting a reception in Musselman's honor from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The artist will be on hand for a meet and greet, and light refreshments will be served.

Anyone who can't make the reception is welcome to stop by the gallery (regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) and see Musselman's photographs through May.

For information, go to carsoncityart.com, or call 775-313-8628.