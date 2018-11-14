Recipe: Counting our blessings, by Charlie Abowd

Every year is marked by certain, reoccurring events. Sitting down to write my annual Thanksgiving column is one of those things, and I am always surprised the time between one Thanksgiving and the next seems shorter each year.

I think as we get older the idea that time is truly precious is underscored. Suddenly things that have been pushed to the side — creative endeavors — new or returning to things we loved as kids and had all the time in the world to do, unexplored adventures, heck, just taking time to enjoy the beauty of a craft beer or the feel of a crackling fire on a crisp Nevada night, all become more meaningful.

The recent loss of loved ones and watching the horror unfolding in California — the devastation that is hard to conceive, lost lives, entire towns decimated — besides saddening and maddening, has brought into very sharp focus that which matters most.

Even though I try to live daily a life that is intentional and gratitude-filled, these occurrences as well as the time of year we're in, I find myself focused even more in that direction.

This uniquely American holiday called Thanksgiving is set aside for the sole purpose of counting our blessings. Family Day, which follows, calls us to remember and share time with those closest to us.

We are at a time when more than ever, it is important to be our brothers' and sisters' keeper, to invite them in, lift them up by supporting the food pantry or outreach program of your choice. A bag of groceries, cash donations, or inviting someone to share Thanksgiving are all wonderful options. Look down your street, and if you see or suspect there is a need, leave the makings for dinner on the doorstep. Let's share our gratitude and spread some love. God knows we need it, now more than ever.

Recommended Stories For You

Be sure to put Cookies with Santa on your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children of all ages can meet Santa Clause while enjoying cocoa and cookies in a festive and relaxed environment. Complimentary photos with Santa are generously provided by Trent and Lori Dowell. All I ask is a $5 donation per adult (no cost for children) and an unwrapped children's gift, all of which will be given to Toys for Tots, that every child in our community can know the magic of Christmas.

Now let's get cooking!

The recipe I am giving you is for a 16-pound turkey. I like to give 15 to 20 minutes per pound roasting time, making sure the bird's internal temperature is between 165 and 170 degrees.

These are my traditional Thanksgiving Day menu recipes. Follow the directions, use your eyes and nose to gauge how your cooking is coming along, and pay attention to the instructions from various health agencies I am giving you.

It has been deemed by the various agencies that stuffing the turkey is of great concern due to bacteria that can form in the cavity, due to incorrect temperature application. The school of thought is to fill the turkey cavity with herbs and vegetables, and cook the stuffing in a casserole dish. That is what I do.

Turkey Brine

¾ cup kosher salt

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons dry sage

12 fresh sage leaves, whole

1 tablespoon cinnamon

12 whole cloves

3 oranges, quartered

4 cups maple syrup

4 cups apple juice

Add enough cold water to cover turkey in a large stock pot.

When you make the brine, I recommend you dissolve the salt and brown sugar in the apple juice on the stove over medium heat. Heat just until the ingredients are dissolved, and then add a little ice to bring the temperature back to cold.

When brining the turkey, it is important that it is rinsed thoroughly after removing it from the packaging. The neck, gizzard and liver must be removed, rinsed and set aside for making the turkey stock, which will be needed for the stuffing and gravy.

You can brine the turkey one to two days in advance. Leave it in the brine at least 24 hours. When ready to remove, rinse, pat dry, and put it in the refrigerator, covered until you are ready to roast the bird.

Turkey

16 pound turkey

1 cup rough chopped carrots

1 cup rough chopped celery

1 cup rough chopped onion

1 cup chopped apples, peeled and cored

6 sprigs fresh thyme

5 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to cover bird

½ pound salted butter, soft

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups white wine (Riesling is my preference for this recipe.)

Put half of the vegetables, apple and thyme sprigs in the turkey cavity. Put the rest in the bottom of a roasting pan. Place the brined turkey on top, after it has been patted dry. Pat the turkey with the soft butter and add the salt and pepper. Sprinkle the cinnamon on top.

Place the turkey in an oven preheated to 425 degrees, for 30 minutes. Turn down the heat to 350 degrees. Add the wine to the bottom of the pan. Cook for two and a half hours. Check the temperature of the bird, with either a turkey or meat thermometer. It should register 165 to 170 degrees. The cooking time might vary. All ovens are different, so please use your thermometer. Baste your turkey about every 45 minutes. Also, when you remove the turkey from the oven, remove it from the pan and let it sit for approximately 20 minutes before carving. This lets the meat absorb all the juices.

Sourdough Stuffing with Apples, Cranberries, Walnuts and Kielbasa Sausage

1 large sourdough round loaf, cut into ¾-inch squares (lightly cut off hard crust)

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound kielbasa sausage, ¾-inch slices or half rounds

2 cup Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped

¾ cup walnuts, halved (I like to roast them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.)

When you open the package, make sure the nuts have not gone rancid.

½ cup dried cranberries

2 cups yellow onion, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

2 cups celery, chopped

1 tablespoons dried sage

2 cups turkey stock

Salt and pepper to taste

To make the stuffing, buy a large round sourdough loaf. They are about 1 ½ to 1 ¾ pounds. Remove the crust and cut it into squares. Place the bread in a baking pan and then, in a 325 degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes, dry the bread. Do not dry it so much that it resembles a croûton. You don't want it that hard. When the bread is done, place it in a large mixing bowl.

In a sauté pan, heat the oil and add the onions, carrots and celery. Saute about eight to 10 minutes or until slightly translucent. Add the sausage and cook 5 to 10 minutes, and then add the apples and cranberries. Cook five more minutes, stirring constantly. Add the stock, and pour the mixture over the bread. Add the dry sage and walnuts. Mix well and be sure the stuffing is not dry. If it is too dry, add some more stock. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Do not cook the walnuts in the sauté mixture; roast them, if you prefer. Cooking them will take the crunch out of them. Also, if you prefer, chop the nuts. I simply prefer the texture of halved ones.

Also, even though it is not on the ingredients list, some of the old timers like to add a couple of raw eggs to the stuffing. If you do this, mix very well.

Place the stuffing in a lightly buttered 12 x 16-inch or two 8 x 12-inch casserole dishes. Bake for one hour.

Gravy

The making of the gravy is done at the very last minute. You will use the remainder of the turkey stock, drippings from the roasting pan, ½ to 1 cup all purpose flour, whipping cream, salt and white pepper. You will also need a six quart or larger saucepan and a one quart measuring cup or large bowl.

Now we will make the roux for the gravy. Pour all the juices and drippings into a measuring cup or bowl. Set aside away from the heat, so the solids from the drippings settle to the bottom, and the oil remains on top. Carefully pour only the oil into the saucepan and save the solids for the final stages of making the gravy. I usually pour the oil through a fine mesh strainer. Heat the oil over medium-high heat and add half cup of flour, whisking constantly to avoid burning. Continue to add flour a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the consistency of thick, creamy pudding. You may not need to use all the flour.

Add the turkey stock (about four cups) slowly, whisking constantly. Add ½ cup of whipping cream and the reserved drippings. Continue to whisk and add salt and white pepper to taste. Bring the gravy to a slow, rolling boil to thicken. If your gravy is too thick, add more cream or stock. If it is too thin, make a roux of butter and flour in a separate pan, and slowly add to the gravy in small amounts, whisking vigorously until you achieve the desired consistency. Cook about 5 to 10 minutes.

I recently did a tasting for this year's Thanksgiving dinner and have found Dry Creek Chenin Blanc and Zinfandel to be stellar. They might be a bit tough to find in Carson City, but Whispering Vine or Total Wine in Reno will have them. For more information or to order online, visit http://www.drycreekvineyard.com .

As always, enjoy, enjoy, enjoy!

And give thanks!

Charlie Abowd is the owner and chef at Adele's. He and his wife, Karen, have lived in Carson City since 1980. Charlie is a fourth-generation restaurateur.