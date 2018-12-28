Recipe: The re-discovery of the lowly potato, by Tina Galhaut

What in the world is a "Hachis Parmentier?!" Think Shepard's Pie with a French twist and you have Hachis Parmentier. "Parmentier" is the last name of the nutritionist who, in the 18th century, realized the nutritional value of potatoes and set out to find creative ways to incorporate it into the French menu collection. This is now a popular dish for any season, but especially in the winter months as it uses leftovers in a new and creatively delicious way … it's comfort food at its best! The recipe listed below is just ONE variation of this dish; be creative and allow your pantry, leftovers, and the season lead you to re-discover the lowly potato (even sweet potatoes!) in a new way. You can make the Hachis in one big dish or in individual dishes. Remember, the meat from left-overs makes it a fast dinner you can prepare in advance or "on the fly." Cheers!

Hachis Parmentier

Serves 4-6

Ingredients for the Beef (base layer of the Hachis):

1 pound of leftover pot roast

1⁄4 cup of chopped fresh parsley

1⁄2 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 cups beef stock (or pot roast juices, previously set aside) 1 tablespoon gluten free all-purpose flour

2 cups thinly sliced onions

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Ingredients for the Potatoes (top layer of the Hachis):

2 pounds of Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks 1 teaspoon salt

11⁄2 cups of half and half

1⁄2 cup grated Gruyere (or your favorite Swiss) cheese

Directions for the beef:

1. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet until hot.

2. Add the onions and saute over medium-high heat for 7 minutes, or until lightly browned.

3. Add the gluten free flour and mix well, stirring until incorporated into the onion mixture.

4. Add the stock, salt and pepper and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.

5. Once the mixture is boiling add the meat and bring back to a boil, then cover, lower the heat,

and simmer for 20 minutes.

6. Stir in the parsley.

7. Put mixture into a buttered 3-quart flame proof gratin dish or individual buttered gratin dishes, set aside.

8. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Directions for the Potatoes:

1. Put potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water, add 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil.

2. Boil gently for 30 minutes or until tender when pierced.

3. Drain and put potatoes through a ricer, food mill, or which ever tool you usually mash potatoes with.

4. Add one cup of the half and half, mix until smooth adding the rest as needed.

5. Add the remaining salt and pepper to taste.

6. Pour the potato mixture on top of the meat, spreading it gently across the top with a rubber spatula.

7. Sprinkle the Gruyere cheese on top, bake for 30 minutes until bubbly, then turn the broiler up to crisp and brown the top.

NOTE: Serve with crusty French bread a green salad, and a lovely bottle of your favorite red wine!

Tina Galhaut has been cooking, baking and living gluten-free these past four years, testing many recipes on her teenage son, Logan, until they are as good or better than the original. As wife, mother and co-owner of Z Bistro in North Carson, Tina and her chef husband Gilles offer many gluten-free selections on their menu. Contact Tina by email at atzbistro@gmail.com.