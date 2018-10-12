Recycled art contest entry deadline is Oct. 24

The theme for this year's recycled art contest is End Plastic Pollution.

In support of Earth Day, the Nevada Recycles program in partnership with the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is seeking art projects composed of used or found plastic materials.

The art projects can also include support materials and fasteners including tape, glue and string.

A spokesman said first place is worth a $250 prize. In addition, the Venetian will provide first, second and third place prizes (worth $200, $100 and $50) in five categories: Kindergarten-Grade 5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12, adult and professional artist.

The deadline for submission of entry forms and photos of the artwork is Oct. 24.

Information about how to enter and contest rules is available at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.

Winners will be announced on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15.