Red Cross offers free smoke alarms, installation

RENO — Through its Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross offers smoke alarms and installation to all Northern Nevada residents. This is a free service and there's no obligation. During the installation, Red Cross volunteers will also customize fire escape plans and share education information.

To request a free smoke alarm installation for yourself or a loved one, call the Red Cross of Northern Nevada at 775-954-1185. Please leave your name, address, zip code and phone number. Callers will receive a response within 48 hours to schedule an installation date.

The smoke alarm initiative is part of the Home Fire Campaign, launched by the Red Cross in 2014, with the goal of reducing the number of home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent. Every day seven people in this country die in a home fire and another 36 people are hurt. Most of these deaths occur in homes that lack working smoke alarms.

Additional facts and statistics:

More than $7 billion in property damage occurs every year due to home fires.

Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from a home fire in half.

Compared to their share of the population, older adults are more likely to die in home fires than in other age groups.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

For information on the Home Fire Campaign, visit RedCross.org.