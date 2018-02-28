Registration for Carson City kindergarten opens Monday
February 28, 2018
The Carson City School District is asking parents to mark their calendars for March 5, when registration opens for children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30 and eligible for kindergarten for the coming 2018-2019 school year.
Full-day kindergarten classes are offered at all elementary schools in Carson City.
For information, contact your neighborhood school: Bordewich Bray Elementary, 775-283-2400; Empire Elementary, 775-283-1100; Fremont Elementary, 775-283-1200; Fritsch Elementary, 775-283-1400; Mark Twain Elementary, 775-283-1000; Seeliger Elementary, 775-283-2200.
To review school boundaries, check the district's website at carsoncityschools.com and click on "School Zones" under the "Parents" tab, or go to http://apps.schoolsitelocator.com/?districtcode=63693 to view the CCSD SchoolSite Locator on the district's website. A Spanish version is at http://apps.schoolsitelocator.com/?districtcode=63693&lang=es-MX.
Parents are invited to visit their child's prospective school in person between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to provide several documents to register: child's birth certificate; immunization records (including Hepatitis A and B, DTAP, MMR, IPV and Varicella; contact your physician's office to ensure compliancy for school); and proof of residency in Carson City (utility bill, mortgage or rental papers, voter registration, etc.)
Additionally, children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 and whose family qualifies under the federal household poverty guidelines may apply for the district's pre-kindergarten program for the 2018-2019 school year. There's limited space for Pre-K students. Applications for Pre-K in Carson City will be accepted beginning March 12 at 604 W. Musser St. to see if your family qualifies, click on the "Pre-K" under the "Parents" tab on the district's website. Pre-K inquiries can be directed to Karla Valverde, 775-283-1521.
