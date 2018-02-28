Registration for Carson City kindergarten opens Monday

The Carson City School District is asking parents to mark their calendars for March 5, when registration opens for children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30 and eligible for kindergarten for the coming 2018-2019 school year.

Full-day kindergarten classes are offered at all elementary schools in Carson City.

For information, contact your neighborhood school: Bordewich Bray Elementary, 775-283-2400; Empire Elementary, 775-283-1100; Fremont Elementary, 775-283-1200; Fritsch Elementary, 775-283-1400; Mark Twain Elementary, 775-283-1000; Seeliger Elementary, 775-283-2200.

To review school boundaries, check the district's website at carsoncityschools.com and click on "School Zones" under the "Parents" tab, or go to http://apps.schoolsitelocator.com/?districtcode=63693 to view the CCSD SchoolSite Locator on the district's website. A Spanish version is at http://apps.schoolsitelocator.com/?districtcode=63693&lang=es-MX.

Parents are invited to visit their child's prospective school in person between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to provide several documents to register: child's birth certificate; immunization records (including Hepatitis A and B, DTAP, MMR, IPV and Varicella; contact your physician's office to ensure compliancy for school); and proof of residency in Carson City (utility bill, mortgage or rental papers, voter registration, etc.)

Additionally, children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 and whose family qualifies under the federal household poverty guidelines may apply for the district's pre-kindergarten program for the 2018-2019 school year. There's limited space for Pre-K students. Applications for Pre-K in Carson City will be accepted beginning March 12 at 604 W. Musser St. to see if your family qualifies, click on the "Pre-K" under the "Parents" tab on the district's website. Pre-K inquiries can be directed to Karla Valverde, 775-283-1521.