Remodeled Carson City art gallery holds reception

Local artists, refreshments and plenty of art will be on hand at a reception celebrating the recently remodeled art gallery housed inside the Brewery Arts Center.

The gallery, operated by the Nevada Artists Association at 449 W. King St., underwent a complete remodel. It's currently showing a winter show that will continue through March 30.

The judged winter show gave awards for first, second, third and honorable mention in seven categories.

A reception and grand gallery reopening party will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to view the art, meet the artists and check out the remodel.

The art venue regularly features artists from Nevada and California. Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, it typically switches out shows every six weeks.

For information, go to nevadaartists.org/ or call 775-882-6411.