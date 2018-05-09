Reno and Flirtey picked for drone program

The city of Reno and Flirtey, a Nevada-based drone company, have been chosen to participate in the UAS Integration Pilot Program.

That program pairs local, state and tribal governments with private sector entities to study drone technologies and bring them into the national airspace system.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., announced the federal transportation department decision this week saying DOT received more than 140 applications and only 10 were selected.

Flirtey is a drone delivery company that's working on life-saving applications for unmanned aircraft systems. Flirtey previously partnered with REMSA, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority in Washoe County, to begin the first use of drones to deliver automated defibrillators.

Heller said the partnership announced this week has the opportunity to not only advance drone technology but to save lives.