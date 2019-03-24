Reno art museum focus of Carson City talk

The Capital City Arts Initiative will present a public talk by University of Nevada, Reno curator Paul Baker Prindle. The event is part of CCAI's ongoing Nevada Neighbors speakers' series and will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brick, 108 E. Proctor St., Carson City. There will be an informal reception for Baker Prindle preceding the event at 5:30 p.m. No tickets are needed; the public is cordially invited.

Baker Prindle will introduce the Nevada Neighbors audience to the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art at UNR, Northern Nevada's newest art facility. Beginning with behind-the-scenes stories about the practical issues that come along with building a new museum, Prindle also will talk about his vision for creating more inclusive museums where everyone can feel welcome and engaged.

Baker Prindle is director and chief curator of the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art. His curatorial practice emphasizes diversity, inclusiveness and viewer participation in contemporary arts programming while serving an expansive community of art viewers and makers. The breadth of his curatorial work includes specialized attention to photography, LGBT and Queer art practice, contemporary art made by Indigenous Americans and self-taught art.

As a member of UNR's Department of Art, he facilitates the development of student exhibition practices, teaches undergraduate and graduate courses and fosters connections between Nevada students and communities beyond campus. Baker Prindle holds a master of fine arts degree in printmaking from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and has curated extensive groundbreaking exhibitions from campus to the Venice Biennale.

As part of his Nevada Neighbors activities, Baker Prindle also will speak about constructing a new museum at UNR to students and faculty at Douglas High School and at Sierra Nevada College.

The CCAI is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The Initiative is committed to community planning and building for the area through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

The CCAI is funded in part by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, National Endowment for the Arts, Nevada Arts Council, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, NV Energy Foundation and U.S. Bank Foundation.