Reno police arrest man accused of stealing fire truck

RENO — Reno police have arrested a 23-year-old man accusing of stealing a city fire truck and leading officers on a chase before he was arrested downtown.

Mark Williams was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail Monday on charges of driving under the influence, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving and grand larceny.

Police say he stole the fire engine that was sitting unlocked while paramedics were treating a potential stroke victim at the downtown bus station at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports officers spotted the truck near the Washoe County Courthouse and the chase briefly entered onto U.S. Interstate 80 before a police cruiser rammed the truck and Williams tried to flee on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after that. No one was hurt.