Reno-Tahoe turns down Olympic bid invitation

The Reno-Tahoe area will not seek to host the Winter Olympics at least not until after 2030.

The Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition announced in a statement it released on Monday morning it has turned down an invitation from the U.S. Olympic Committee to bid for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games possibly in 2030.

USOC chose three cities to make a bid for the Olympics: Reno-Tahoe, Salt Lake City and Denver. "Reno-Tahoe is honored to have been one of three cities selected by the United States Olympic Committee for consideration to bid," RTWGC said in its statement. "The USOC invitation is a result of the longstanding multi-level effort of the Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition (RTWGC) and its numerous stakeholders to showcase the Lake Tahoe region and state of Nevada as a world-class destination for elite sports competitions and events."

USOC set a deadline of Nov. 9 for cities it chose to submit a report detailing plans for hosting the Olympics.

"After reviewing the (report) and undertaking significant deliberation, the RTWGC regrettably, but respectfully, declined the USOC's invitation to provide a response," the RTWGC's released statement said.

"The RTWGC did not come to this decision lightly. However, it was a necessary decision. The RTWGC determined that the potential for a near-term U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030 would not be feasible financially for our region."

RTWGC stated its main reason for not pursuing to host the 2030 Winter Olympics is the fact the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles. RTWGC stated it prefers not to host an Olympics until at least seven years after another Olympics has been hosted in the western U.S.

"We have maintained from the start that a Reno-Tahoe bid would have to make sense economically, environmentally and socially", said Brian Krolicki, RTWGC Board Chairman. "Given the parameters and conditions presented, we cannot make the numbers pass muster. To continue, at this point, would be untenable and unwise."

RTWGC stated it could pursue Olympic bids after 2030.

"I'd like to thank the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition for participating in our process up to this point," said USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland. "The leaders in Nevada and California have demonstrated an incredible commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic community and the athletes we all serve. The USOC looks forward to continuing to work with RTWGC to identify new opportunities to take advantage of the tremendous assets the state of Nevada has to offer, from Reno-Tahoe to Las Vegas, to support Team USA and advance Olympic and Paralympic sport in the United States."

In December, Reno will host the National Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships and in January Las Vegas will host the Continental Cup of Curling showcasing Team North America vs. Team World at the Orleans Arena.

"We have always spoken of the value of the process." said Jon Killoran, RTWGC Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past decade the pursuit of our Olympic and Paralympic Games dream opened the door to host World Championships, World Congresses of Sport, World Cup events and other elite competitions, which would not have been possible without the tireless work of our board, staff, donors and stakeholders to raise the world-wide awareness of the Reno-Tahoe, Las Vegas and Nevada brands."