Report: Jilted Genoa man jumps from moving vehicle

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man jumping out of a moving vehicle Thursday.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Genoa Lane and Galeppi Lane. Upon arrival, deputies found 25 year-old Dylan Downs of Genoa lying in the shoulder of the roadway.

Downs' girlfriend was on-scene and explained to deputies she and Downs had been traveling westbound on Genoa Lane in her vehicle, with her driving and Downs seated in the front passenger seat. As they were driving, she told Downs she wanted to "break up" with him. Downs asked if they could "work this out," and she said no. Downs then opened the passenger door of the vehicle and jumped out. The vehicle was estimated to have been traveling at about 50 mph at the time.

Downs was stabilized on-scene by paramedics, and subsequently careflighted to Renown in Reno where he received further emergency medical care. Downs was later released from the hospital, suffering no severe injuries but was treated for numerous abrasions and lacerations sustained in the incident.