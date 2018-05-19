Report of Douglas County officer-involved shooting in Sunridge

One person is reported dead and a Douglas County deputy injured after an incident on Shadow Lane in Sunridge.

Officers on scene reported medics were working on a suspect, who was down. They then called for an investigator and a coroner.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. The deputy is being taken for treatment.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Shadow will be closed while an investigation is conducted.

There is no threat to the public, authorities say.

A unit with lights to aid in the investigation has been called to the scene.