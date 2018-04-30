Rescuers help hiker injured on Genoa trail

GENOA — A hiker was transported from more than a mile up the Genoa Trail 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

"A hiker fell causing a significant shoulder injury during a Sunday afternoon hike with her family on the Genoa trail 1.5 miles up from the trail head on Carson Street," Battalion Chief Larry Goss said. "Units from East Fork Fire responded to the call for help requesting specialized equipment and a command team."

Because of the injury and the distance up the trail, Douglas County Search and Rescue members hiked in to aid bringing the hiker down the mountain.

Seven East Fork personnel and 19 search team members, including five recent graduates of the academy, helped rescue the hiker.

The rescue required more than three hours to complete.